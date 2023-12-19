This year, four movies were filmed in Alabama. Here’s what they are, where they were filmed and when you’ll be able to watch them.

The Shift

In January, the sci-fi film “The Shift,” written and directed by Brock Heasley, shot at multiple locations in Birmingham – at Sloss Furnaces, in Mountain Brook and in Bessemer – and several surrounding cities.

Film producer Ken Carpenter said somewhere between 150 and 200 people were working on the film while they were in Alabama.

Sean Astin and Neal McDonough

The movie, starring Sean Astin and Neal McDonough, follows the story of a man who “must escape a ‘dystopian’ world to return to his wife,” according to IMDb. It is now playing in select theaters.

The Rivals of Amziah King

Over the summer, Birmingham residents spotted actor Matthew McConaughey around town filming “The Rivals of Amziah King.” Production took place inside the Pell City Steak House in June.

Matthew McConaughey

The crime-thriller is directed by Andrew Patterson and follows the story of a girl reuniting with her former foster parent, King (played by McConaughey).

A release date has not yet been set.

Life of Chuck Adaptation

In November, Mobile residents saw the filming of a Stephen King book adaptation come to their town.

The film is based on King’s book “Life of Chuck,” which follows the story of a man after suffering from a brain tumor and finding himself in his childhood home, which is now haunted.

Producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy partnered with Scott Lumpkin, a producer out of Fairhope, for the making of the movie.

Kate Siegel

Karen Gillan

Tom Hiddleston

According to IMDb, the movie will star Kate Seigel, Karen Gillan and Tom Hiddelston, and will release in 2024.

Bad Man

Finally, later in November, it was announced that Michael Diliberti’s “Bad Man” will begin filming in Birmingham “later this year,” according to TheCinemaholic.

Seann William Scott

The movie follows the story of a former local sports star turned deputy who finds himself at the heart of a murder investigation amidst a “menacing meth crisis.” It stars Seann William Scott, best known for his role as Stifler in “American Pie.”

At this time, the movie has no set release date.