MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A video surfaced which shows the man yelling at law enforcement before punching officers following a car crash at the corner of University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road in Mobile Friday morning.

Four people have been taken to the hospital. One of the four has been arrested, according to officials. At this time, the extent of the injuries to the four people is unknown. Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid this area if possible.