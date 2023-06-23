Dr. Josue Breaux, Dr. Joshua Murphy, Dr. Ijeoma Okeke and Dr. Michael Wu are now living full-time in Perry County

MARION, Ala. (WIAT) — Four new doctors have joined the Cahaba Medical team in Perry County as a part of Cahaba and UAB Family Medicine Residency’s “1+2” Frontier Family Medicine Residency Program.

The residency program focuses on Perry and Wilcox counties in the Black Belt with the goal to enhance primary care services in the area. Both counties are currently considered “health professional shortage areas,” according to Cahaba Medical Care.

Dr. Josue Breaux, Dr. Joshua Murphy, Dr. Ijeoma Okeke and Dr. Michael Wu are now living full-time in Perry County and will begin accepting new patients at Cahaba Medical Care – Marion in July. Next year, they will be joined by four additional physicians.

The residency program is made possible by funding from the Health Resources Services Administration at the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education.

To celebrate the four new doctors coming to Perry, Cahaba Medical Center – Marion will be hosting the Perry County Community Fun Day and Frontier Residency Open House on Saturday, July 15. The event will run noon to 4 p.m. at 1303 Washington St.