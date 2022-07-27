DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — All four Wiregrass community college campuses that were facing bomb threats were cleared Wednesday morning.

Enterprise State Community College, Wallace Community College, and Lurleen B. Wallace in Andalusia and Opp have been cleared of all threats, according to posts from the schools. Earlier that morning, an alert sent to both students and Wallace’s website read “Please evacuate the Wallace Dothan Campus immediately. More information will be available later.”

Campuses at ESCC and Lurleen B. Wallace are now open and will have classes resume soon.

Wallace Community College will be closed for the rest of Wednesday. Classes will begin Thursday morning.