BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thirty-three former Alabama Baptist ministers and staff were among hundreds of names of sexual abusers who were named in a list compiled by top leaders in the Southern Baptist Convention.

On Thursday, leaders released a 205-page list of over 700 names of ministers and church personnel who had been either accused of sexual abuse or had been convicted of sexual abuse-related crimes.

“This list is being made public for the first time as an initial, but important, step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform in the Convention,” SBC executive committee CEO Willie McLaurin committee chairman Rolland Slade said in a joint statement. “Each entry in this list reminds us of the devastation and destruction brought about by sexual abuse.”

The list dealt with cases mostly spanning 2000 to 2019, but some cases go back to the 1990s.

Among those named in the list were 33 men who had previously ministered or worked in Baptist churches across Alabama. The following men were named: