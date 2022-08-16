MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced in a release Monday, Aug. 13 that over 300 families received a Housing Choice Voucher termination notice.

According to officials, the MHA attempted to contact the families for several months in order to notify them that their annual certification needed to be renewed. Residents were given four notices, according to the MHA. The certification confirms eligibility for continued assistance.

Recertification is necessary to keep Mobile Housing Authority’s Housing Choice Voucher Program in compliance with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Mobile Housing Authority

Michael Pierce, the chief executive officer for the Mobile Housing Authority said several items need to be sent to the Housing Authority’s Choice Voucher Program to avoid termination. Residents need to bring their two most recent paystubs and provide their family composition for recertification.

“If they don’t turn the information in, then they will be terminated from the program which means the assistance that we provide to their landlord will cease as a result of it the landlord will issue them an eviction notice,” said Pierce.

The termination will be effective on Aug. 31 and payment to landlords will stop on Sept. 1. After Aug. 31. Participants in the voucher program will have 10 days to request an informal hearing.