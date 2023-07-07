MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Three men from Selma have been charged in connection to a June 21 sexual assault in Madison.

Jeremiah Deshun Ford, 21, Markell Collins, 22, and Robert Lee Thompson, 28, all of Selma have each been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Jeremiah Ford (Madison Co. Jail) Robert Thompson (Madison Co. Jail) Markell Williams (Madison Co. Jail)

A spokesperson with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said Madison Police Officers responded to the possible sexual assault of a woman.

The department was able to identify all of the men involved after gathering enough evidence to support serious criminal charges.

Working with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and members of the Violent Crimes Task Force, warrants were issued for all three suspects.

Under Aniah’s Law, Ford is being held on a $240,000.00 bond and Thompson is held on a $160,000.00 bond. Collins is currently being held without bond.

Ford has a previous criminal history, including allegedly shooting into a crowd in Selma back in 2019, and being charged with shooting into a home from a vehicle in 2018. That bullet struck a man in the stomach.

Markell Williams was 16 when he and three other men were charged with murder in the drive-by shooting death of a Selma high school basketball star.

The MPD said the case remains under investigation.

Felon examinations have been set for Ford and Thompson on July 19.