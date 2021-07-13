3 Dothan residents sentenced on federal gun charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced that three Dothan residents have been sentenced for their roles in stealing guns from licensed firearms dealers.

On August 6, 2019, Baxter, acting alone, burglarized Performance Machine Works in Dothan, Alabama, and stole five firearms.

According to court records, on September 6, 2019, Jamir Baxter, 20, Michael Taylor, 19, and Michaela White, 21, all allegedly conspired to burglarize The Outpost, a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) in Dothan, in order to steal guns. They made entry into the building by using tools and broke through the business’ back wall to avoid setting off the alarm.

A total of nine firearms were taken from The Outpost.

The three defendants were indicted for unlawfully taking firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) and conspiracy to steal from an FFL in connection with the September 6, 2019 burglary. Baxter was indicted on an additional charge of stealing from an FFL for the August 6, 2019 gun thefts. All three pleaded guilty to the charges contained in the indictment.

On July 8, 2021, Taylor was sentenced to 26 months in prison. Previously, on June 9, 2021, Baxter was sentenced to 36 months, and on May 12, 2021, White was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

Following each of their prison sentences, they will serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Dothan Police Department, and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Eric M. Counts prosecuted the case.