HFR said that five trucks responded to a house fire call in the 900 block of Parklane Street at around 8:00 a.m. Monday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Three people have been displaced and one dog has died following a Monday morning house fire, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR).

HFR said that five trucks responded to a house fire call in the 900 block of Parklane Street at around 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Officials on the scene told News 19 that 3 people and two dogs lived in the home. The residents were home at the time of the fire, but none of them were injured.

HFR said that five trucks responded to a house fire call in the 900 block of Parklane Street at around 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Responders were able to save one of the dogs, however, one was killed in the home.

No further information is available at this time as HFR continues to investigate the cause of the fire.