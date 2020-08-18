3 boys reported missing in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three boys were last seen Tuesday in the city.

Undre Jackson, 16; Trey Faircloth, 15; and Landen Bearce, 18, were seen near 2 a.m. on Cherry Hill Road in Montgomery. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651 or call 911.

