MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested three people after they were found with several illegal drugs including cocaine and ecstasy.

Algernon Grayson, 22, Antonio Grayson, 24, and Yasheika Trotter, 46, were arrested after a SWAT team and K9 unit searched a home on the 100 block of N. Joseph Avenue in Prichard, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Investigators found:

Marijuana

Marijuana analog (analogs are forms of THC that are similar to the molecular structure of marijuana)

Powder cocaine

Crack cocaine

Ecstasy

Hydrocodone

Three firearms

Algernon Grayson was charged with:

Two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Trafficking Marijuana

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Antonio Grayson was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trafficking Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Algernon Grayson

Antonio Grayson

Yasheika Trotter

Yasheika Trotter was charged with Possession of Marijuana second degree and Possession of Marijuana first degree. Mobile Police confirmed that the two men are related, but it is unknown what their relationship is.