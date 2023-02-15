LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Several agencies responded to arrest three people who tried to bring contraband into the Limestone Correctional Facility last week.

According to officials, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Corrections and Law Enforcement Services Division arrested Emmanuel Jamal Olds and Javonte Simons. Both were charged with trespassing and promoting prison contraband. Additional charges are pending.

Olds and Simons both said that a white male driving a Cadillac Escalade dropped them off at the correctional facility. The vehicle was located by LESD and the sheriff’s office was contacted for assistance.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Paul Allen Brown Jr., was arrested and charged with trespassing, distribution of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.

Javonte Simons Paul Alan Brown Jr.

Brown had been released from ADOC’s custody on Jan. 31, as a part of the “mandatory supervision” process.

All three men are being held at Limestone County Jail.