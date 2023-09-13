MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Metro Jail corrections officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly A. Henderson was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband. Henderson is the second Mobile corrections officer arrested in 2023. The first, Jessica Odom, was arrested Aug. 31 for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.

“I will not tolerate bringing contraband into this jail,” Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said. “I will arrest as many as we need to in order to get to the bottom of this case.”

Henderson began working as a corrections officer in 2016, according to the release.