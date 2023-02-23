MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Good Hope has been awarded $250,000 for the creation of new jobs and an increase in commerce, Governor Kay Ivey’s office announced today.

The Community Development Block Grant will be used to construct a Love’s Travel Stop off I-65 and Cullman County Road 222. The stop will be open 24/7 and employ at least 35 people.

“Cullman County continues to be a magnet for businesses and industries of every description and for good reason,” Governor Ivey said. “I expect other development in this area will follow.”

In addition to the stop, the grant will help the town replace existing sewer lines with larger ones and install a new sewer pump station.

Governor Ivey’s Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grant to the city.