OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A $2,500 reward is now being offered for information on the hit-and-run where an Opelika police officer was injured earlier this week.

Police have identified Jarren McKay Allen, 33, as the person responsible for hitting the officer with a vehicle and driving away. The incident happened in the parking lot of the Kroger grocery store, located at 2460 Enterprise Drive on Feb. 2. The officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. He was released from the hospital on Thursday morning.

According to police, Allen, of Smiths Station, is wanted for assault, failure to render aid, and possession of a controlled substance. CrimeStoppers is offering $2,500 for any information that leads to Allen’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jarren McKay Allen should call the Opelika Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app.