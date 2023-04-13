MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of forging co-workers’ signatures to buy cars made nearly a quarter million dollars in 2022, MCSO Public Affairs Director Lori Myles confirmed in an email to media on Thursday morning.

In 2022, Sergeant Daniel Holifield earned a base salary of $80,766.40. For 2,613 hours of overtime, Holifield earned an additional $148,900.48. His total earnings for 2022 came to $237,698.06.

Sergeant Daniel Holifield was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument on Tuesday. Myles wrote Holifield “is continuing to cooperate with our office and this investigation is ongoing so there is nothing further that we can say at this time.”

Myles offered these examples of Holifield’s overtime work: “Supervisor Shift coverage, traffic complaints, Metro jail security, fleet replacement, building maintenance, traffic grants, mardi gras detail, equipment delivery and pick-up, COVID prevention at all MCSO buildings, cook trailer maintenance and delivery.”

Myles said changes have been made to the office’s overtime system.

“In an effort to better distribute overtime opportunities and manage money spent on overtime, Sheriff Burch has a new system in place so that immediate supervisors can check on a monthly basis where we are in the budget with regards to overtime,” Myles wrote. “The money designated for overtime is part of our budget every year, however, due to a shortage of deputies and corrections officers, increase in deputies working interdiction, narcotics, etc., we know that our overtime budget fluctuates from year to year.”

According to court documents, Holified is accused of using official MCSO lettering and forging the signatures of three co-workers to purchase 10 cars.

Documents also say he stole three cars: a 2005 Pontiac, 2014 Impala and 2015 Malibu.

The alleged crimes date back to 2020 with the most recent coming in April 2023.

Holifield was originally hired by MCSO in December of 1998. He was the manager of the MCSO Fleet Department. The release said Holifield is cooperating with MCSO in the continuing investigation.