DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — During the month of January, the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies in the county worked to arrest 22 people on different drug charges.

The 22 people arrested were found in possession of various drugs including marijuana, methamphetamine, and controlled substances as well as paraphernalia.

The arrests took place all throughout the month with arrests ranging from Jan. 1 to Jan. 29. Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said his office was assisted in the arrests by the Rainsville Police Department, Crossville Police Department, Sylvania Police Department, The Alabama Pardons and Paroles Board. He also thanked his own deputies narcotics agents and K-9 units for their work on the arrests.

Jeremy Ivey (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Jeremy Ivey, 48, of Rainsville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two warrants for failure to appear.

Caleb Levon Black (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Caleb Levon Black, 32, of Ider, was charged with open container – alcohol in a vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, obstructing government operations and two warrants for failure to appear.

Derek Allen Register (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Derek Allen Register, 32, of Higdon, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Macey West (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Macey West, 23, of Crossville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Dalton (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Brian Dalton, 61, of Rainsville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Charles McGee (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Charles McGee, 52, of Fyffe, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude police and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Tracey Lynn Stone (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Tracey Lynn Stone, 42, of Rainsville, was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vanessa Gilliam (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Vanessa Gilliam, 41, of Valley Head, was charged with attempt to elude, obstructing government operations, reckless endangerment and two warrants for failure to appear.

Joshua Keith Graf (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Joshua Keith Graf, 39, of Menlo, Ga., was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, attempt to elude, and reckless endangerment.

Marty Ray Spence (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Marty Ray Spence, 59, of Kilpatrick, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Neal Burt (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Ryan Neal Burt, 31, of Rainsville, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear.

Ryan Heath Ward (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Ryan Heath Ward, 32, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Dennis Robert Wilson (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Dennis Robert Wilson, 53, of Dutton, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Tyler Wilson (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) James Tyler Wilson, 29, of Dutton, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for failure to appear.

Kenny Ladon Blalock (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Kenny Ladon Blalock, 56, of Henagar, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rigoberto Marquez-Nieto (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Rigoberto Marquez-Nieto, 43, of Pennsauken, NJ, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree promoting prison contraband, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Austin Gerald Winfree (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Austin Gerald Winfree, 28, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Terry Wayne Knight (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Terry Wayne Knight, 46, of Fort Payne, was charged with parole violation and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Gregory Mark Bagwell (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Gregory Mark Bagwell, 60, of Grove Oak, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants for failure to appear.

Michael Logan Hall (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Michael Logan Hall, 22, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants for failure to appear.

Veronice Nicole King (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Veronica Nicole King, 35, of Langston, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.