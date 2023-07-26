BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2024 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest will open for submissions next week, with winners being offered the chance to be featured in a traveling exhibit.

According to Outdoor Alabama’s website, the contest “focuses on traditional photography techniques and the use of handheld cameras.”

The contest will open Tuesday and close Oct. 31. There are ten categories: Alabama State Parks, Birds, Bugs and Butterflies, Cold-blooded Critters, Nature-Based Recreation, Scenic, Shoots and Roots, Sweet Home Alabama, Wildlife and Young Photographers.

Ten photos per person may be entered in the contest. All 10 photos can be submitted in one category or among several categories.

The Young Photographers category, reserved for photographers ages 17 or younger, is the only category accepting photos taken on a smartphone or tablet.

Entries will be accepted online at www.outdooralabama.com. Any photos submitted must have been taken in Alabama between 2022 and 2023.

First, second, third and honorable mention winners will be selected in each category. Winners will be notified by email no later than February 2024.

Winners will be awarded prizes by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Alabama Tourism Department. Winning photos will be featured in a traveling exhibit. Any entries automatically grant the ADCNR and Alabama Tourism Department to use the images online and in print.

For more information, visit the photo contest page of the Outdoor Alabama website.