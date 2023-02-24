The flag of the state of Alabama blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the winners of the 2023 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest on Friday.

The winners of the contest can be found here. The categories are listed below:

Alabama State Parks

Birds

Wildlife

Cold-blooded Critters

Bugs and Butterflies

Sweet Home Alabama

Nature-based Recreation

Shoots and Roots

Scenic

Young Photographers

“The abundant diversity in Alabama’s landscape and native wildlife make it a photographer’s paradise,” ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said in a release. “From the north Alabama mountains to the state’s Gulf Coast, the winning images in this year’s Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest highlight the natural beauty of our state. Congrats to all of the winners!”