MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Constitution of 1901 is believed to be the longest in the world. It has more than 900 amendments and contains some language that has since been declared unconstitutional.

“This is kind of how the new one will look once the voters pass it,” Alabama Citizens for Constitutional Reform Board Member Nancy Ekberg said, holding up a thick booklet.

Ekberg has been working with Alabama Citizens for Constitutional Reform for the last 20 years to update the language of the state’s governing document.

“Those words restricting children of mixed races going to school together exists in this 1901 constitution, and those words are still there even though they’re unconstitutional,” Ekberg said.

She thinks the recompiled 2022 constitution will be a positive step for the state.

“It more clearly represents and more easily is understood by the average person reading it,” Ekberg said.

The change has been a long time coming. Rep. Merika Coleman (D- Pleasant Grove) proposed an amendment to voters in 2019 to authorize Alabama to reform the constitution.

“We needed to reflect a 2022 Alabama instead of that 1901 constitution that was designed to disenfranchise black voters, poor whites and other communities of color.”

That amendment passed — leading to the 2022 draft of the constitution that was unanimously approved by lawmakers this session.

“It’s a little surreal. We have lots of fights in the Alabama legislature, partisan fights, often racial fights also. To be able to come together around one big issue and for me to be a part of that, I’m very proud of that.”

The proposal removes language related to poll taxes, segregated schools and interracial marriage. It also arranges local amendments by county, and consolidates sections related to economic development.

Coleman says the changes were long overdue, but she’s proud it passed.

“If I never accomplish anything else, because of my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans of the legislature and the people in the state of Alabama, we’ve been able to accomplish one of the most consequential events of my legislative career,” Coleman said.

The resolution is now up to the governor. If she signs it, the proposed constitution will be on the ballot for voters to decide.