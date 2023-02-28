SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) — Two people are facing capital murder charges in the alleged killing of a pregnant woman whose body was located in Macon County earlier this month.

Jessica Bean, 39, of Montgomery was discovered in the woods of Macon County Feb. 10, approximately 20 feet off County Road 2. District Attorney Mike Segrest said Bean, who had been reported missing a week before her body was found, was believed to be pregnant at the time of her her death.

Darrian Kennebrew, 28, and Desirea Driscol, 26, both of Tallassee, were subsequently arrested and charged them with capital murder. Additional charges may be forthcoming as a result of the ongoing investigation.

As of Tuesday, the District Attorney’s office intends on seeking the death penalty against Kennebrew and Driscol. Anyone with any information should contact the SBI at 1-800-392-8011.

The case is still under investigation. Police are awaiting more information from the Department of Forensic Sciences to determine the exact cause of Bean’s death.