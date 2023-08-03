MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and a juvenile were shot in the parking lot of a local Piggly Wiggly on Thursday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the Piggly Wiggly on St. Stephens Road just after 2:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. By the time officers arrived, all of the subjects had left the scene.

Officers were able to identify two victims, a man and a male juvenile. The man had a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle. The juvenile had a gunshot wound and was also taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Mobile police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.