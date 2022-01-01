2 people killed in south Alabama car crash, including 1-year-old baby

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Thursday, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a crash where two people, including a 1-year-old baby, were killed.

The crash happened at Mobile County 70 around 11:49 p.m. after a 16-year-old driver in a Lexus sedan hit a Toyota Camry head-on. Two passengers in the Camry– Floridalia Giron Godinez, 30, and a 1-year-old child–died at the scene. The 18-year-old driver of the Camry survived.

It is not known whether or not either the driver of the Lexus or the Camry was injured.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate.