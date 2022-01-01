2 people killed in south Alabama car crash, including 1-year-old baby

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Logo | Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Thursday, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a crash where two people, including a 1-year-old baby, were killed. 

The crash happened at Mobile County 70 around 11:49 p.m. after a 16-year-old driver in a Lexus sedan hit a Toyota Camry head-on. Two passengers in the Camry– Floridalia Giron Godinez, 30, and a 1-year-old child–died at the scene. The 18-year-old driver of the Camry survived.

It is not known whether or not either the driver of the Lexus or the Camry was injured.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES