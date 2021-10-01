2 police officers shot in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Two police officers were shot Friday afternoon in Muscle Shoals, authorities said.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson confirmed the shooting just before 3 p.m. A suspect in the shooting was down, he said.

Muscle Shoals Police confirmed all their officers “are fine” in a Facebook post.

The conditions of the officers wasn’t immediately available.

Officials haven’t released any information pertaining to deaths, however, a body with a sheet covering was seen in the street and the Colbert County Coroner has been called to the scene.

Authorities say the incident happened behind Southgate Mall and East Avalon Avenue between John R Street and Gusmus Avenue. Everyone should avoid the area at this time.

Avalon Avenue in the city was shut down.

Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden released the following statement on Friday afternoon:

We appreciate the good work of MSPD in the situation that occurred this afternoon. We were in full communication with the police during the pursuit of the suspect. We knew where the suspect was and when the suspect was in custody. We did bring students in from outside and were prepared to implement more secure measures if the situation moved closer to any of our campuses. Principals were fully aware of the situation in real-time as well. As information was relayed to me, I relayed it the principals at every campus simultaneously. Schools were dismissed in normal fashion. MSCS Superintendent Chad Holden

