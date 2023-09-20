MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A $2 million settlement agreement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office claiming the department violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The lawsuit alleged that female corrections officers at the Mobile County Metro Jail were “regularly subjected to severe and pervasive sexual harassment in the workplace by male inmates and that, despite the employees’ numerous reports to jail supervisors objecting to the harassment, the sheriff’s office did not take the complaints seriously and failed to take prompt and effective action to remedy this harassing conduct,” according to a release from the Justice Department.

The lawsuit also claims inmates would expose their genitals, and direct sexual slurs and propositions at the employees. Inmates also allegedly threatened the female employees with sexual violence.

The settlement terms, if approved by the court, say the sheriff’s office must pay $2.02 million to a settlement fund that will be used to compensate the women who were “harmed by the employment practices challenged by the United States,” said the release.