MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fight between two men broke out at the Conde Cavaliers ball that was held on Friday night.

Sarah Ochello, a ball attendee, said she was standing by the ATM trying to get out some cash when the fight broke out. Ochello pulled out her phone and started recording.

Ochello said the man in the light up shoes started running, hitting and tackling the other man out of nowhere. “He was heavily drunk walking in, so needless to say he had a few too many on his float,” said Ochello.

Conde Cavaliers Mardi Gras Organization who said, “We are still investigating what happened and do not want to speculate or assume for fairness of both parties at this time,” a statement from Conde Cavaliers Mardi Gras Organization read.

The Conde Cavaliers kicked off the Mardi Gras celebration after Mobile Mardi Gras halted last year due to COVID-19. There were over 92,000 attendants at the parade Friday night.