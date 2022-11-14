AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two people killed were killed in a deadly crash along I-85 North in Auburn Sunday night.

Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates that the crash happened at 8 p.m. Sunday as the result of one driver traveling in the wrong direction along the interstate, causing a crash near the Moores Mill overpass.

Coreonta O’Neil, 25, of Notasulga, died at 9:40 p.m. at East Alabama Medical Center, according to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton. Police report that O’Neil was one driver involved in the crash. John Regan, 75, of Atlanta, was a passenger in another car that was hit. He died at 11:41 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional. WRBL reports Regan’s wife was badly injured in the crash, although no specific details were released on her condition.

According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver, who was traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. The witness claimed the driver didn’t brake.

Auburn police will release more information as the investigation is ongoing later Monday. We should know then who they suspect was driving into oncoming traffic, and possibly why.