MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following an overnight storm that hit Montgomery County.

According to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton, the Flatwood community in Montgomery County suffered a tornado strike just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“We have confirmed reports that our community has lost two lives from the overnight tornado,” Thornton said in a statement to CBS 42. “Thanks to the heroic efforts of our first responders many other lives were saved. We pray for our community as we mourn this tragic loss of lives.”

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. No other injuries have been reported.

