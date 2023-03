DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two people died in a vehicle fire in Dothan Saturday night.

Several agencies rushed to the 2500 block of Ross Clark Circle Saturday night to reports of an occupied vehicle that was on fire. When they arrived, a car was found in the ditch where it rolled several times and was fully engulfed in fire.

There were two people in the vehicle who died in the fire. The bodies have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for identification and examination.