BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man and woman are dead after crashing their car into a deer and leaving the road in Barbour County.

Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton, was killed after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before overturning at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Quawanna Quasheima Wigham, 26, of Eufaula, was a passenger in the Wood-Caple’s car and also died in the crash.

Both Wood-Caple and Wigham were ejected from the Camaro and pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA. Neither of them were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 30 near mile marker 5, approximately five miles east of Clayton in Barbour County.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.