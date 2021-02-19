2 killed after military aircraft crashed near Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A military aircraft has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport Friday, killing two people on board.

Marshall Taggart Jr. with the airport confirmed the crash and fatalities. The Associated Press is reporting that the aircraft was a T-38 trainer aircraft that was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.

The crash occurred near Dannelly Field in Montgomery around 5:30 p.m.

The crash did not affect travel for the airport. As of now, no delays are being reported.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.