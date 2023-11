MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) Spokesperson says that a small aircraft crash at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Wednesday evening has left two people injured.

Don Webster with HEMSI said they were called out to the airport for the crash at 5:36 p.m. and transported two people to Huntsville Hospital. He said those people have non-life-threatening injuries.

News 19 crews are working to learn more with updates online.