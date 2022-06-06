DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A helicopter crash in Dale County has left two people injured.

Fort Rucker confirms that there has been a crash involving one of their helicopters, an AH-64 Apache helicopter. Officials are en route to the location.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday in the Marley Mill community on Dale County Road 108, according to Dale County officials. That road intersects with West County Road 36.

Both occupants of the helicopter were life-flighted to a local hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries.

The jaws of life were not used, despite some reports saying otherwise.

Photo of the downed helicopter (Photo courtesy of Rickey Stokes)

This is still an active scene. Stay with WDHN News for updates.