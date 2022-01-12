2 injured after floor collapses at Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A floor collapse at the Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind in Talladega left two employees injured Wednesday morning.

According to Talladega Fire and Rescue, crews were sent to the school just after 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call of a structural collapse. Two employees were doing work on the outside of the building when the second-floor lift fell through to the ground floor. First responders say the floor collapsed due to the weight of a lift being used.

The two people injured were not trapped in the wreckage and were transported to a local hospital. No students were injured in the incident, according to a spokesperson with the school.

No other information has been released at this time.