LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has identified two people found dead at a home on Arnold Lane in Florence Thursday night.

According to Sheriff Joe Hamilton said Virginia McDougal, 40, and Dwayne Pigg, 58, were identified as the two deceased.

Hamilton said deputies responded to the house around 5 p.m. after family members found McDougal unresponsive inside the home. Authorities said they were later notified about Pigg being found unresponsive in a shed on the property.

Through evidence found during their investigation, including notes, letters and a handgun, the LCSO said McDougal had been shot and killed by Pigg, adding that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities added that the two were considered to be common law married and ruled the case a murder-suicide.