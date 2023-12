LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people are dead after a plane crash in the Elkmont area Monday afternoon.

According to the FAA’s Public Affairs Specialist, a twin-engine plane crashed in the area of Highway 127 and Witty Mill Road around 11:20 a.m.

Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed to News 19 that there were two fatalities.

A News 19 crew is heading to the scene. We will keep you updated as information becomes available.