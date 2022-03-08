AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two men are dead and another woman was injured after a gunman entered a home in Auburn and started shooting, police report.

Around 7:45 p.m. Monday, officers with the Auburn Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive. Lucas Spinks Jr., 35, and an unidentified 28-year-old woman were located suffering from gunshots wounds. Police say witnesses described the suspect as a Black man wearing all dark clothing.

Assistant Coroner Gene Manning pronounced Spinks Jr. dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a trauma center for treatment.

Following an investigation, police reported that the suspect entered the residence wearing all dark clothing and began shooting before fleeing the residence on foot.

As officers searched the area, another victim suffering from a gunshot wound was located nearby. The victim, who was wearing all dark clothing, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being held until family can be notified.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact detectives at 334-501-3140 or at the tip line 334-246-1391.