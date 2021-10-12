2 children rescued after carjacking in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, two children were briefly kidnapped during a carjacking involving a driver who was allegedly under the influence of drugs, the Opelika Police Department reports.

Police say that at approximately 12:57 p.m. Monday, a report was made regarding a car that had been stolen near the railroad overpass on Waverly Parkway in Opelika. A mother told police a man had forced her out of her car and drove off with her two young children still inside.

Three minutes after the call for help, nearby police officers located the car at the intersection of Waverly Parkway and Priester Road, where Tristan Barrett, 24, was caught and arrested. The children were not harmed.

Barrett was booked at the Lee County Detention Center, where he was charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and driving under the influence.