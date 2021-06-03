2 bodies found in burned car in south Alabama woods

GREENVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A logging crew working in woods found a burned car that contained the bodies of two men, and investigators are trying to determine if the deaths are linked to two people who were reported missing a day earlier, Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said Thursday.

Workers spotted the burned-out vehicle Wednesday morning hours after police in nearby Evergreen issued a lookout for two missing men, Bond said.

Authorities haven’t reported that the missing men were located, he said, and deputies investigating the deaths are working with city officers.

Forensic examinations will be used to determine the identity of the dead and how they died, he said, and the car was damaged so badly investigators aren’t even sure of the make.

“We’re trying to get some parts off of it so we can determine that,” he said.

An FBI team was asked to analyze evidence, Bond said.