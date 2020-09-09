2 arrested in car break-in investigation in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are behind bars after Tuscaloosa deputies responded to calls from residents about suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 9, Mallard Creek subdivision residents reported seeing people pulling on door handles of vehicles in the area.

An extra patrol of the area was previously placed by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office so deputies were able to respond quickly to the location, the sheriff’s office reports. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a vehicle exiting the neighborhood and made a traffic stop. Three people, two adults and one juvenile, were detained after a firearm was discovered within plain view near the driver of the suspect vehicle.

During the stop, several items, including a firearm, were located and later discovered as having been stolen from unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The two suspects, Gary DeWayne Harton and Javonte DayShawn Anderson, were arrested and booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

The suspects were then transported to the Criminal Investigations Division for interview. At this time, 12 warrants were obtained for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, officials say.

Harton and Anderson remain in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a bond set at $30,000 each.

Sheriff Abernathy would like to thank the residents who recognized the suspicious behavior and notified deputies so that the situation could be quickly and safely resolved.

