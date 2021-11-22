2 Alabama teenagers found safe after going missing over the weekend

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two teens who went missing at unrelated times Friday and Saturday in Geneva County have now been safely found, police report.

On Friday, a 15-year-old girl was reported missing from her residence on J.P. Jones Road. As officers investigated, they believed could that the teen could have crossed state lines. Multiple agencies were contacted and as the search began to broaden, she was located by deputies with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a 13-year-old boy ran away from his home on Leisure Drive. The teen was reportedly only partially dressed and was possibly intellectually disabled, creating an urgent situation with temperatures being below 50 degrees.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office air unit was requested and began searching with an infrared camera. At around 6:30 a.m., as the helicopter was on the way, the teen was located exiting a wooded area. He showed signs of hypothermia and was checked by Geneva Rescue at the scene. He was then returned to his family.

Multiple agencies including the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy, Dale County Sheriff’s Office and Samson Police Department were involved in both searches.