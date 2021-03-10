2 Alabama prison employees charged with assault on prisoners

WASHINGTON (WIAT)– A federal grand jury in Alabama returned a five-count indictment today charging two Alabama men, an Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) sergeant and a corrections officer

According to court documents, Sergeant Devlon Williams, 35 and Correctional Officer Larry Managan Jr. 39, of Montgomery assaulted the inmate by striking him with their feet and with a collapsible baton, and charges Managan with assaulting the inmate by walking on the inmate. Both Williams and Managan also were charged with making false statements about the assault to a state investigator, and Williams was charged with making a false statement about the assault in an official report.

Williams faces a statutory maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. Managan faces a statutory maximum of 40 years in prison.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Mobile Division and ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division.

It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Counts of the Middle District of Alabama, Special Legal Counsel Mark Blumberg and Trial Attorney David Reese of the Civil Rights Division.

The charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.