191 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in one Alabama prison

ELMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — 191 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Elmore Correctional Facility, officials say.

That number of positive cases accounts for nearly 1 in 5 inmates in the facility.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said that officials “elected to test all inmates living in the facility not currently exhibiting symptoms of the disease” following “a recent increase in cases of COVID-19.”

ADOC also confirmed 12 other cases of COVID-19 in state prisons, including 10 cases in Draper Quarantine Intake Facility and one case in Easterling Correctional Facility.

According to the agency, to date, 1,901 cases of COVID-19 have been documented in Alabama prisons, 224 of which remain active.