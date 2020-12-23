19-year-old man killed in crash outside Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old man from Opelika was killed in a car crash early Wednesday outside of Opelika.

The crash occurred at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday on Huguley Road, just outside of Opelika, when the Toyota Camry that Auston Blake Hodges, 19, was driving left the roadway and overturned several times. Hodges, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Jacob Paul Gather III, 19, of Opelika was also ejected when the car turned over, but he was not injured.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.