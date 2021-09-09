’16 years wasn’t long enough’: Mobile mother searching for answers following death of son

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When her 16-year-old son was shot and killed in the Toulminville neighborhood of Mobile, Nija Hill’s life changed forever.

On Wednesday, Hill said she was still trying to make sense of what happened to Chavan Scruggs, who died Tuesday.

“I didn’t have him long enough,” Hill said. “Sixteen years wasn’t long enough for me.”

Hill said Chavan was an angel since birth and described him as loving, silly, and outgoing. The grieving mother said she’s trying her best to accept that God needed him more than those who loved him.

“I know you’re not supposed to question God,” she said. “It is just hard. He was so sweet. He didn’t have a record, he never got into trouble. They took somebody special from the world.”

Chavan Scruggs

Mobile Police said they had no major updates on the case but were still investigating.

While Mobile police officers investigate, Hill is pleading with the community for answers.

“They robbed him of his time,” Hill said. “Please let anybody know, let the detectives know anything you know about Chavan.”

Hill was adamant that if anyone knows anything about what happened, they should say something.

While she waits for answers, Hill has only memories of her son.

“He was the best thing that I ever had,” said Hill.

Hill said her family is planning a vigil in honor of Chavan in the next few days. Scrugg’s funeral is expected to be held Sept. 18.

If you would like to donate to the family of Chavan Scruggs, you are asked to send money to Cash App $Tambb8.