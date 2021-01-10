14-year-old Mobile student writes and publishes book

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mobile High School student has published a book in honor of his ancestors, called “Black Queen”.

14-year-old Jordan Guyton says this book started as a two page poem to honor his great-great-grandmother, but soon turned into a 484 page book.

His great-great-grandmother ended up being the main character. Guyton says “‘Black Queen’ of course is a fictional book about an African American slave named Betty Anthony from Tuskegee, Alabama. She was born a slave and raised a slave. Her parents died when she was just at a young age, but even through the midst of slavery and all of its cruelty, she stayed on the battlefield for the lord and like Moses, led her people.”

Jordan says he plans to keep writing. You can order jordan’s book on Amazon and Kindle, or purchase it at Barnes and Noble.

