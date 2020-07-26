14-year-old girl killed in tubing accident on Smith Lake

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — ALEA Marine Patrol deputies are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl who died in a tubing accident Saturday.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol division responded to a tubing accident in the Winston County area of Smith Lake around 4:45 p.m.
The young teen was riding on the tube pulled by a boat when the accident happened. The Winston County Coroner’s office reports she was from Silver Creek, Georgia.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
