DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene on the 1200-block of Pennylane around 6:45 a.m., they found a 14-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment but died from his injuries later that morning.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene to conduct a full investigation.

Through that investigation, they found that the 14-year-old victim was asked to meet two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old at 21st Avenue SE in an attempt to rob him. They also discovered that the teen who was asked to meet them was armed with a pistol.

While the group was meeting, police say, a fifth juvenile showed up with a gun and attempted to rob the teen who was asked to meet up with the original three. The teen pulled his weapon to defend himself and shot the fifth person, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police say three juveniles involved were charged with murder and robbery. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia, with additional charges pending.

Due to their ages, authorities say their identities will not be released.