MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old was arrested last week after he made threats toward a middle school, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Calloway-Smith Middle School at 350 N. Lawrence St. in Mobile on Thursday around 5 p.m. for a report of a male student off campus calling in threats.

On Friday, officers found the 13-year-old, arrested him and took him to Strickland Youth Center.