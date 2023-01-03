MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s newest members of the U.S. House and Senate are being sworn into the 118th Congress in Washington, D.C.

“Do you solemnly swear that you will support and defend the Constitution of the United States…” Vice President Kamala Harris said to a group of Senators being sworn in.

Sen. Katie Britt took the oath of office alongside her new colleagues in the upper chamber Tuesday.

Britt is the youngest Republican woman ever to serve in the U.S. Senate, and the first woman to be elected from Alabama.

“It was surreal for me as I watched Sen. Tuberville introduce her at her reception after being sworn in,” Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl said.

Wahl and other Alabama political leaders traveled to D.C. for the ceremony, as the state closes its decades-long chapter with retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

“The future is bright. We’re super excited about this historic level with this being the first woman elected from Alabama to the U.S. Senate. More than that, it’s the passion Katie Britt brings to the political process,” Wahl said.

In the House, Congressman Dale Strong representing the fifth district’s Tennessee Valley is also taking office, filling the seat previously held by Congressman Mo Brooks.

Strong has not yet officially been sworn in, as the House continues debate and voting over who will be Speaker.

Wahl says he’s confident in Strong to bring the party’s values to the beltway.

“We want to see them standing up for the people of Alabama. Fighting for the rights and the freedoms and really representing the people of Alabama here in Washington, D.C. and I think we have a great Representative to do that,” Wahl said.

Britt joins Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville. In the House, Strong joins Alabama’s five other Republican congressmen as well as Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell.